Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,090,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,059,000.

DFAE stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

