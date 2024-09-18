Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
DFEM stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
