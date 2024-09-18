Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.