Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stock Position Raised by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.61% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

DFEM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

