Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Kooman & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 5.1% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 327,342 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

