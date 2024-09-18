Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

