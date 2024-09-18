Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

