Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
About Dowlais Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.