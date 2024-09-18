E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,835 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 307.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

