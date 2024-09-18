E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

