E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after purchasing an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,601,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

