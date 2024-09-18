E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $766.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $855.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $929.39. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.37.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

