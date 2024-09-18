E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,720 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $24,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.