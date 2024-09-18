Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance
EOS stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.68.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
