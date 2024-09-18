Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

