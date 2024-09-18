Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 91,940 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

