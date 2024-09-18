Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 239.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,027.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,426,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,375,335 shares of company stock worth $76,282,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Appian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Appian stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

