Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,687,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Insider Activity

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

