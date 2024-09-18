Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,244 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

