Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NSA opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

