Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.50 Million Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.16% of N-able worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in N-able by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 371,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in N-able by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in N-able by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,927,708.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,976. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of N-able stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

