Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 43,359 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,359 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

