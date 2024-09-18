Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.08

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $18.51. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 83,144 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 427,500 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

