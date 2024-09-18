Electroneum Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $694,105.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,136,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

