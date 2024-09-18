Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 700 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.
CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
