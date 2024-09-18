Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

