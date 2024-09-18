Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $90,099,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

