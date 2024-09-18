Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

