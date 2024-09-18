Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.22.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
