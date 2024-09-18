Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.14

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 309820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,578,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,426,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.