EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien Purchases 9,563 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien acquired 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$29.45 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$281,630.35 ($190,290.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74.
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.90%.
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
