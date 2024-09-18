European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERE shares. Desjardins upgraded European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

