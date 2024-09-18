Evercore ISI Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Hold

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $191.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.17. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

