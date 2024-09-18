Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Evogene has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

