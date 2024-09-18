Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.0% annually over the last three years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.