Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE EIF opened at C$51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

About Exchange Income

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.