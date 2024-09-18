Facilities by ADF plc (ADF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on October 25th

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ADF stock opened at GBX 53.54 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.86. Facilities by ADF has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.70 ($0.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

