Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 930.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,745 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,101 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after purchasing an additional 617,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.