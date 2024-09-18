F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 14,687.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.20. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

