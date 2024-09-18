Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.86

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 6703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 772,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 379,953 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,428 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 143,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

