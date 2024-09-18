Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.94. The company has a market cap of $146.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

