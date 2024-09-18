Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,940,000.
SAP Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SAP opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
