Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 2,287 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.11.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

