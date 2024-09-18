Financial & Tax Architects LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $522.41 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.18.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

