First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$17.50 to C$20.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 11327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.43.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

