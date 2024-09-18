First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
