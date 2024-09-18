First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,807. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

