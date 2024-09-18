First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

FGBI stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.30. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

