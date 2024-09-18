First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

