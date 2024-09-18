First Washington CORP Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $213.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average is $185.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

