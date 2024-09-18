First Washington CORP Has $6.43 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Washington CORP cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Dycom Industries accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 196.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DY stock opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $196.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

